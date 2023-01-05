Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Over 950 arrested ahead of 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol breach

The Department of Justice said more 950 have been arrested ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 breach. (CNN, DOJ)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Justice Department released updated figures on its sprawling criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol breach ahead of Friday’s two-year anniversary.

The Department of Justice announced more than 950 defendants have been arrested for their alleged participation.

More than 284 of them have been charged with assault and 99 with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

A total of 484 have pleaded guilty and 40 have been found guilty after taking their cases to trial in Washington, D.C.

Only one Jan. 6 defendant has been acquitted of all charges.

Law enforcement officials are still looking for about 350 people the department believes were involved in violence at the Capitol. That includes 250 who allegedly assaulted police.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

