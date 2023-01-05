New district court to help move wheels of justice faster in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the new year comes a new district court in Smith County. The new 475th District Court is the first to be added in Smith County since 1977, when the county’s population was about 140,000 less than it is today.

“Anytime there’s a growth in population, you’re going to have a growth in crime,” said Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman. “It just happens.”

Putman said that’s a big reason behind the creation of the new district court. He added the growing pressure on the existing three courts was emphasized by the backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People probably remember the Texas Supreme Court shut down our trials for a year,” Putman said. “So, we couldn’t try anything for that whole year.”

The case backlog created a ripple effect in the Smith County Jail, which has faced problems in recent years with overcrowding.

“Nothing good happens when you have an overcrowded jail,” Sheriff Larry Smith said.

Smith expects the new court and Judge Taylor Heaton to help relieve the pressure on the jail, which is expected to see even more criminals in the years to come.

“We’re in the process of doing a study right now,” Smith said. “And it’s predicted that the Smith County criminal population in the jail will grow exponentially within the next five to ten years.”

“The fourth court will get to those people who are in jail waiting for a trial faster, that allows us to reduce the jail population because they’ll either be acquitted or be put on probation and released or they’ll be sent off to TDCJ to serve their sentence,” Putman said.

