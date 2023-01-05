Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gregg County officers ask for public’s help to find missing 77-year-old woman

Retha Pauls, 77
Retha Pauls, 77(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Retha Pauls, 77, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at about 7 p.m. at a residence in the 3400 block of Tryon Road in Longview. Pauls is approximately 5′5″ tall, 165 lbs, with short sandy brown hair and green eyes.

She is believed to be driving a white 2006 Ford F150 4-door truck that has scrap metal in the bed and has damage from a previous accident, officers said. Pauls’ truck also has a white decal of an unknown name on the back window.

Pauls’ suffers from a medical condition and needs her medication.

If you have information on Pauls’ whereabouts, please contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 236-8400 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
Inmate captured
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
Smith County sheriff vehicle
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
Jacob Wayne Gore
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

Latest News

Michael Crider
Rains County man accused of producing child porn pleads guilty
Vegetable aisle of Tyler grocery store.
State extends $344M in emergency SNAP benefits for January
State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail
Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun