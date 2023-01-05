Gregg County officers ask for public’s help to find missing 77-year-old woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Retha Pauls, 77, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at about 7 p.m. at a residence in the 3400 block of Tryon Road in Longview. Pauls is approximately 5′5″ tall, 165 lbs, with short sandy brown hair and green eyes.

She is believed to be driving a white 2006 Ford F150 4-door truck that has scrap metal in the bed and has damage from a previous accident, officers said. Pauls’ truck also has a white decal of an unknown name on the back window.

Pauls’ suffers from a medical condition and needs her medication.

If you have information on Pauls’ whereabouts, please contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 236-8400 or your local law enforcement agency.

