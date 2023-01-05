Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A Little Breezy on Friday. Scattered Showers/T’Showers on Saturday
A cool night ahead. A nice day on Friday but a little breezy from time to time. Few showers/t'showers possible on Sat.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... WOW...What a beautiful day across all of East Texas. We are looking at another very nice day tomorrow...a little breezier and a bit warmer. Saturday’s Cold Front will bring in more clouds and scattered showers and even a few isolated thundershowers, but nothing severe. The thundershowers are most likely over Deep East Texas. Rainfall totals shouldn’t be too high, but some may exceed 1″ over the southernmost portions of East Texas/Deep East Texas. A few more cold fronts...one on Tuesday and another on Thursday of next week will be fairly week but could bring more rain to the area. Better chances will be on Thursday...but again, nothing severe and not too much rain. Nothing too cold. Nothing too warm expected, once we move into the weekend and next week. Enjoy.

