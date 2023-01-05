Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas men accused in Jan. 6 riot to be tried under new judge

An FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right)...
An FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right) showing him and Alex Harkrider in front a large crowd at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. (Source: Department of Justice)(Department of Justice)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (GRAY TV) - Two east Texas men charged for their alleged actions on January 6, 2021 will need a new judge to try their case. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Hogan held a status hearing today to announce his retirement.

It’s unusual for a judge to wish defendants good luck in a hearing, and unusual for a judge to call a hearing to announce his retirement. But both of those things happened with federal judge Thomas Hogan today. The 85-year-old Hogan was appointed to district court in 1982 and became Chief Judge in 2001. He referenced the volume of incoming January 6th cases during his decision. Yesterday Attorney General Merrick Garland announced more than 950 defendants have now been arrested - and more than 284 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees.

As for Harkrider and Nichols, they will now have their case transferred to a new judge, though which one has not yet been determined. The co-defendants face a wide range of charges, including multiple felonies like assaulting an officer. Defense attorney Joe McBride said this does not change the tentative trial date scheduled for the end of March.

