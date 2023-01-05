Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer

Arturo Cantero Lagunas SOURCE: Henderson County Jail
Arturo Cantero Lagunas SOURCE: Henderson County Jail(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder.

Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.

In April 2020, law enforcement officers responded to an apartment complex in Mabank where a man had barricaded himself inside one of the units. Lagunas was discovered to be in the attic area of the unit and was apprehended after firing through the ceiling and hitting Storey in the shoulder.

Previous reporting:

Mabank police identify man who shot officer while holed up in attic

