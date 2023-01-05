Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects

College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder...
College Station police have released the images of three people named as suspects in the murder of a man Tuesday night on Southwest Parkway.(Images provided by College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.

Security camera video shows three masked men carrying firearms knock on the door and force their way inside.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information can call 979-764-3600.

The flyer below was shared by police and has more detailed images of the clothing the suspects were wearing the night of the homicide.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 wheeler collides with Chandler Community Center
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
Timothy Chappelle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Heather Cannon
Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
TJC's Lady Apaches beat Temple College on Friday.
TJC Lady Apaches basketball team take down Temple College
Hay Prices Up
Texas Hay Prices
Covid Flu And Allergies
Covid Flu And Allergies
Eggs 101
Eggs 101