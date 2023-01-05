Buffalo Bills assistant coach’s brother talks about impact of Hamlin incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night’s football match between the Bengals and Bills left the country in shock after the sudden collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin 9 minutes into the game.

The Bills assistant coach Jim Salgado was on the field with the players as they watched first responders treat Hamlin. Salgado’s brother Richard Salgado spoke with Michael Coleman about how the sudden incident has affected his brother and the team.

“That was the first time I had ever seen anything like that” he said.

When asked if he’s spoken with his brother he mentioned that, like Hamlin’s, everyone’s well being was priority.

“Yeah, briefly, the thing that was important to me was that I wanted to maker sure he was OK.” he said.

Since then the public has responded with immense support and prayers. His fundraiser for kids to get gifts for Christmas has now received over $6 million in donations.

“Kudos to the whole world because I know donation are coming from everywhere and to see that amount of money come in I mean that goes to show you let’s forget about left, right, black, white, none of those things matter. The most important thing here is Damar Hamlin, the human being.” said Salgado.

