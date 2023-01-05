The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other veterans. By getting in touch with others, veterans may enjoy comradery, check on each other’s well-being and connect another veteran with a service they can use.

Buddy Check can be as simple as picking up the phone, just talk, text, or visit.

“Of course, it’s a good idea to check on each other more often; but sometimes we forget. So set your alarm and program a reminder for the 11th day of every month as Buddy Check Day,” said Laura Koerner, Texas Veterans Commission Chairwoman and U.S. Navy Veteran.

Veterans looking to expand their circle or curious about services may be interested in the following:

Veterans looking for a peer to talk with can find them through the Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN). Talking with a Peers is beneficial, plus they know the resources & services in their area. Find the MVPN near your area at https://www.milvetpeer.net/page/custompage_map . Interested in volunteering as a Peer, visit milvetpeer.net

The Texas Veterans Network is a statewide collaborative of hundreds of community-based organizations and government agencies that holistically serve the veteran and military community. Connect with the Texas Veterans Network through Combined Arms https://www.combinedarms.us/tvn or with Unite Texas https://texas.uniteus.com/veterans-network/

Veterans can connect with other veterans and receive assistance with VA disability Claims and health care from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) at tvc.texas.gov . Additionally, TVC offers programs and services for employment, education, and entrepreneurs around the state, as well as a Women Veterans Network.

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov.

Special thanks to Advanced Pain Care for underwriting this initiative on television and online platforms for the Central Texas area.

Advanced Pain Care advocates the appropriate and effective management of chronic pain through a multi-disciplinary approach. Our team of qualified professionals has received advanced training to treat our patients. We believe in providing a caring and compassionate atmosphere to help improve the quality of life for those in pain.

Additional Practices:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.