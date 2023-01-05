Boil water notice rescinded for City of San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice issued on December 28 has finally been rescinded for the residents of San Augustine.

The city reported a leak on their main transmission line in City Lake Addition that caused loss of pressure.

Crews were able to repair the leak later that evening but residents were still under a boil water notice until officials could confirm that the water was safe for consumption.

The city is already working to remedy the aging line with a $3 million grant to replace three miles of pipe.

