Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Alexis Vidler, 17, and abducted girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Vidler is 5′5″ tall, weighs about 138 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Police did not identify a suspect, but said that individual is driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE CELINA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 972-382-2121.

