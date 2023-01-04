Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny and mild for your Wednesday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a chilly start this morning in the middle 40s to kick off our Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon as we warm into the middle 60s across most of the area. West winds will become northwest by the end of the day as a cold front moves through East Texas, dropping our morning lows down into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees tomorrow morning, although our afternoon highs will remain untouched as we jump back into the middle 60s for Thursday. Nothing but sunshine and 70 degree highs for the first Friday of the new year, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella close if you have any outdoor plans for the weekend. The first half of Saturday is looking mostly dry, but another cold front will begin to move into East Texas by the afternoon which will aid in the development of scattered showers and maybe a few thundershowers. Scattered rain will remain possible throughout the day Sunday as well before skies mostly dry out for the start of the next work week. Other than a stray shower on both Monday and Tuesday, next week is looking mild with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
A Beautiful Day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
