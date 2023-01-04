Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Uneven weather threatens East Texas farming patterns

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As we have already seen, the East Texas winter can be a mixed bag of surprises with brutal freezing temperatures one week, then spring-like conditions the next.

It’s a cycle that can create problems if it continues. While most farmers look at January and February as planting times, the weather could go extreme in either direction, thwarting their efforts.

Gregg County Texas A&M Agri-life Extension Agent Shanequa Davis says it’s a pattern that is familiar to East Texans.

