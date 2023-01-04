Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

Jacob Wayne Gore
Jacob Wayne Gore(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.

According to officials, the shooting took place in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road in front of Texas Bank at about 3:17 p.m.

Previous reporting:

Suspect in Tyler bank shooting returns to scene, is taken into custody without incident

