Tyler police release names of individuals involved in Rhones Quarter Road shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the names of two men involved in a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road on Tuesday.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Dalton Morgan, 41, of Henderson was allegedly shot by Jacob Wayne Gore, 19, of Tyler. Morgan remains at a local hospital in stable condition. Gore has since been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond.

According to officials, the shooting took place in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road in front of Texas Bank at about 3:17 p.m.

