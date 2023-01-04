Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler Legacy Football Coach Announces Retirement

Tyler Legacy Head Coach joe Willis
Tyler Legacy Head Coach joe Willis
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After three years as head football coach, Tyler Legacy Head Football Coach Joe Willis announces that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. He said it was the right time and even his players took the news well.

He said,“I think they took it well, I mean, we just talked about the standards that we’ve established here and how important it was to maintain those standards. You know, we talked about career decisions and family decisions and you know coaches and players both. Coaches coach the football players play the game of football, but that’s not who we are. And so there’s other life aspirations out there.”

He went on to say, “hopefully, they take something from that as well. But sometimes you have to separate your career from your lifelong goals. In this case, I had an opportunity to pursue some of those lifelong goals and the timing was right. My family had a chance to talk about it over the Christmas break. And so we came to the decision that it was time to do that.”

Coach Willis has been in public education for 30 years, 14 of those as a head football coach. Which raises the question as to what’s next.

“Yeah, there’s actually several different opportunities I’ve got,” he said. “Some of them are attached to education. Some of them are attached with football. There’s other opportunities. I’ve gotten sales opportunities, meeting with a publisher for for writing a book this Friday. So there’s several things on the table. We’ll just kind of have to see how it all goes.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field
Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Inmate captured
Inmate captured after escaping transport van in Tyler
SPC Day 1Outlook
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today

Latest News

Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players status
FILE - Scott Stallings reacts to a shot by Adam Scott, of Australia, on the 18th green during...
Masters invitation goes to the wrong Scott Stallings
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Tyler Legacy Coach Joe Willis
Tyler Legacy head football coach announces retirement