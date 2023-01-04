Tyler Legacy Football Coach Announces Retirement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After three years as head football coach, Tyler Legacy Head Football Coach Joe Willis announces that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. He said it was the right time and even his players took the news well.

He said,“I think they took it well, I mean, we just talked about the standards that we’ve established here and how important it was to maintain those standards. You know, we talked about career decisions and family decisions and you know coaches and players both. Coaches coach the football players play the game of football, but that’s not who we are. And so there’s other life aspirations out there.”

He went on to say, “hopefully, they take something from that as well. But sometimes you have to separate your career from your lifelong goals. In this case, I had an opportunity to pursue some of those lifelong goals and the timing was right. My family had a chance to talk about it over the Christmas break. And so we came to the decision that it was time to do that.”

Coach Willis has been in public education for 30 years, 14 of those as a head football coach. Which raises the question as to what’s next.

“Yeah, there’s actually several different opportunities I’ve got,” he said. “Some of them are attached to education. Some of them are attached with football. There’s other opportunities. I’ve gotten sales opportunities, meeting with a publisher for for writing a book this Friday. So there’s several things on the table. We’ll just kind of have to see how it all goes.”

