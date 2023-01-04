Tips from a Tyler trainer to help keep your new year’s resolution to lose weight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the start of a new year, so you may have set resolutions for yourself, like losing weight and eating healthier.

Many people try, but many fail.

We spoke nutrition certified personal trainer William Moore at Crunch Fitness in Tyler about how you can stick to your nutritional goals for the rest of the year.

Moore says the first step to achieving your goal is nutrition tracking. Get with an expert to figure out your calorie intake and set your designated plan.

Second, track consistently.

“You have to know how much you’re taking in. Most people aren’t actually taking in enough, so their bodies are in a constant state of what we call catabolism which is the body is storing fat as it’s emergency fuel source and it’s burning muscle for energy. So if they are not getting that right amount of calories first and foremost, their bodies are constantly in a starvation state.”

That starvation may lead to temptation. Moore recommends not going too long between meals.

“The body’s blood sugar drops way down, and so we start looking for something, anything, to fill that void.”

Moore says protein is an essential component to each meal to keep a good metabolism, as well as carbs for energy sources, fruits and vegetables and healthy fats.

Common mistakes people make are setting unrealistic expectations. Instead, start small.

Also, lots of people choose to skip breakfast. The first meal of the day sets the tone when it comes to metabolism and energy levels.

New Crunch Fitness members Gene Clarke and his wife talked about their nutritional goals this year.

“We’re going to be eating more protein to supplement the fitness program and trying to do less snacking and overall eating less white vegetables, like sweet potato fry versus a regular fry and that sort of thing.” says Clarke.

“You have to look at it in small steps. one step at a time and always make sure you are in a position to be learning.” said Moore.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.