Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died.

According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.

In 1983, Hartsfield and his accomplice, Romeo Pinkerton, kidnapped five victims from a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Kilgore during an apparent robbery, drove them about 15 miles to a remote oilfield road and fatally shot them. Their bodies were found the next morning.

The five victims were Opie Ann Hughes, Monty Landers, Mary Tyler, Joey Johnson, and David Maxwell.

Pinkerton plead guilty in 2007 and received life in prison. Hartsfield was convicted by a jury in 2008 and received life in prison as well.

