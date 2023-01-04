Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Much Quieter Day here in East Texas. Over the next 3 days, we are looking for mostly clear skies, cool mornings and mild afternoons. Getting a bit on the breezy side on Friday ahead of our next cold front. The front moves through on Saturday and could bring some showers back to our area. Showers are likely to remain in the forecast through at least Monday of next week. Nothing too heavy...nothing severe expected, but as always, we will watch it for you. Mostly Cloudy skies expected over the weekend with a chance for a few showers, then partly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with a few showers on Monday and maybe a sprinkle or two on Tuesday. Temperatures remain fairly mild over the next 7 days as lows remain well above freezing and highs stay, for the most part, in the 60s. Have a great rest of your Tuesday.

