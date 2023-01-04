New exhibit at Discovery Science Place teaches specialties

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
They can see the knee, they can see the spine, you know, that’s what we at Azalea Orthopedics is all about: the specialty,” said Russell.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Azalea Orthopedics partnered with Discovery Science Place to teach kids an exciting way of learning anatomy, science, and to possibly be inspired to practice medicine in the future.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on December 8 and attended by Discovery Science Place’s Exhibit Coordinator Jahir Sanchez along with Azalea Orthopedics CEO, Anthony Brooks.

Azalea Orthopedics partnered with Carol Whiteside, Executive Director, at Discovery Science place to bring the exhibit’s concept to completion through the creative and technical expertise of Jahir Sanchez.

“For us specifically, getting kids interested in medicine and then the anatomy, you know, that’s why we did this. We’ve got the skeleton here. .We’ve got interactive pieces where the kids can see the foot and ankle,” said Dr. Mike Russell, spine surgeon at Azalea Orthopedics.

“They can see the knee, they can see the spine, you know, that’s what we at Azalea Orthopedics is all about: the specialty,” said Russell.

The Discovery Science Place had the idea to create this exhibit during their monthly programs and exhibits committee meeting.

“Someone in there had a connection to The Azalea and knew they were wanting to get out in the community and so we made a connection and realized that this exhibit would be good for both of our organizations,” said Carol Whiteside, executive director at Discovery Science Place.

The Discovery Science Place is a non-profit and 40 percent of their exhibit is sponsored by organizations such as Azalea Orthopedics.

“Kids ages 2-12 have the most fun while they’re here, so their families, field trips, school groups, are coming in and so Azalea gets the exposure of having those 50,000 visitors interact with their exhibit,” said Whiteside.

When visiting the Azalea exhibit, children will be able to view skeletal x-rays on a light box, examine medical models, try on orthopedic casts, watch videos, and more.

Discovery Science Place is open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday. It is located at 308 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

