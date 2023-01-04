Nacogdoches County EMS educator says quick action in CPR can save lives

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After seeing Damar Hamlin fall down on the field due to cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, Jonathon Walker, education coordinator at Nacogdoches County EMS, said it’s a situation that he’s seen many times.

“Anything can happen. We just saw this in the NFL,” Walker said. “We see this every time on the news. Something happens to somebody and their heart stops beating.”

Walker said the most effective way to save someone’s life in that situation is to perform CPR.

“50 percent of people that go into cardiac arrest, they die because nobody did CPR,” Walker said.

Donald Shores, EMT at Nacogdoches County EMS, said that mimicking the heartbeat with CPR can make the difference between life and death.

“It stopped pumping the blood through their body, so CPR is just using your hand to press on their chest, press their heart and move the blood through their body,” Shores said.

Nacogdoches County EMS has classes available whenever there’s interest from the public and it costs just $30 and takes between 3 to 4 hours of time, according to Walker.

The certification lasts two years, and Shores said even if you can’t find the time for training, calling emergency services can help you as an ambulance is en route.

“A lot of times the 911 dispatcher will provide pre-call instructions in how to perform effective CPR,” Walker said.

Just doing something is better than waiting when dealing with cardiac arrest according to Walker. And getting people in the community trained for emergency situations is ideal for whenever the need arises.

“All it takes is someone stepping in, taking initiative and starting CPR,” Walker said.

