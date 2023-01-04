Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after alleged escape attempt in Tyler

Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him.

Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.

The new bond amounts are $200,000 for the charge of escape, $750,000 for the first count of burglary of a habitation and $350,000 for the second burglary count.

Previous reporting:

Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges

