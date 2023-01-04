Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FBI increases reward for information on Capitol pipe bomb suspect

FBI increases reward for attempted pipe bomber to $500,000. (Source: FBI/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - The FBI has increased the reward money for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who placed pipe bombs in Washington D.C.

The reward is now $500,000.

Surveillance video shows an individual wearing a mask and a gray hoodie placing pipe bombs outside both the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarter buildings.

It happened two years ago on January 5, 2021, the night before the Jan. 6 riot.

Those bombs were placed in the evening and discovered the following afternoon.

Neither of them detonated, but Vice President-elect Kamala Harris drove within several yards of the bomb outside the DNC.

So far, the FBI has conducted 1,000 interviews watched 39,000 videos and assessed nearly 500 tips.

The new half-million-dollar reward marks a massive jump from the $100,000 reward that has stood for more than a year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

