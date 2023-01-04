East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again, high thin clouds have been in our skies today, but the clouds should exit East Texas later today leaving us with clear skies tonight and lots of sunshine for our Thursday. A fairly chilly start to Thursday is likely with some patch frost possible. Plenty of sun during the day with highs climbing into the middle 60s. Mostly Sunny and warmer on Friday as we prepare for a weak cold front on Saturday. As the cold front moves through, there is a chance for scattered showers and even a few isolated thundershowers during the day. Not expecting any severe weather, however. Mostly Cloudy on Sunday with just a few showers possible, then becoming partly cloudy on Monday with just a small chance for a lingering shower or two. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.