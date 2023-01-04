Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Clear skies and a chilly night expected
Clear skies tonight, chilly. Sunny and Mild on Thu. Few clouds on Fri, Few showers/t'shwrs Sat.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again, high thin clouds have been in our skies today, but the clouds should exit East Texas later today leaving us with clear skies tonight and lots of sunshine for our Thursday. A fairly chilly start to Thursday is likely with some patch frost possible. Plenty of sun during the day with highs climbing into the middle 60s. Mostly Sunny and warmer on Friday as we prepare for a weak cold front on Saturday. As the cold front moves through, there is a chance for scattered showers and even a few isolated thundershowers during the day. Not expecting any severe weather, however.  Mostly Cloudy on Sunday with just a few showers possible, then becoming partly cloudy on Monday with just a small chance for a lingering shower or two. Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Inmate captured
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
Shooting scene
Suspect in Tyler bank shooting returns to scene, is taken into custody without incident
Eric Thomas
Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of a vehicle crash.
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash

Latest News

Clear Skies and Chilly Temps expected in the morning.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips