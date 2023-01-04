Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice lifted for San Augustine Rural Public Water System customers

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Customers of the San Augustine Rural Public Water System are no longer advised to boil their water before personal consumption.

The notice was issued on Dec. 26, 2022 and the Augustine Rural Water has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Wednesday.

