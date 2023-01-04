Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas

Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas.
By Willie Downs
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas.

“That’s amazing, when you see their eyes, like, ‘ahh, that’s my home, I remember my mom,’ and all that,” said co-founder of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, Tahiti Perez.

“It’s everything,” said co-founder, Cris Berlingeri.

Perez and Berlingeri met each other after moving to Tyler. Perez migrated from Venezuela and Berlingeri’s husband is Venezuelan so they formed a relationship around the food they love.

“She’s like, ‘Oh I love your baked goods,’ and I’m like, ‘I love your food, I’ve always wanted to have a bakery.’ ‘Oh me too!’ And then we’re like, ‘Let’s do this,’” said Berlingeri.

“And we are here,” said Perez.

“And here we are,” said Berlingeri.

According to Berlingeri, Hispanics are the fastest growing population in East Texas and she said when people think of Hispanics, they usually think of Central America. She said they bring up that part of South America that is rarer in this area.

Berlingeri said when someone moves away from their country to migrate to America, they leave behind their home, family and friends.

“When you can come into a place and just with one bite just transport you to home and see their expressions on their faces and them saying that to you, ‘thank you, because this was just like being in my house where I grew up,’’ said Berlingeri. “There’s just - I’m getting goosebumps right now - there’s just nothing like that.”

She said their food brings the world together.

Lemon Yellow Latin Bites opened December 2nd with a grand opening coming soon.

