Van Zandt County constable uses social media to solve motor home theft

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with a stolen motorhome.

Misty Anne Reeves, 39, is charged with theft. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Constable Pat Jordan said her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges.

Jordan said he began investigating the stolen motor home when the boyfriend’s mother said it was on her property and she wanted it off. Jordan said the vehicle had evidence that it had been stolen, like a broken window and damaged ignition. Jordan said he had the vehicle impounded because the registration was traced back to Garland, but the vehicle had not been entered as stolen.

That is when Jordan took to social media, and looked up the registered owners on Facebook. He said he found them and they did confirm their motor home had been stolen. However, in their panic to have it reported stolen, they produced the wrong vehicle title.

Jordan said he interviewed Reeves, who admitted to buying the vehicle from a heroin dealer for $1,300. Jordan said Texas penal code allows a charge to be filed against someone who knowingly buys a stolen item.

“That was a $75,000 motor home,” Jordan said. “They knew by the ignition and window it was stolen. They were depriving the owner of the property.”

