Tyler Legacy head football coach announces retirement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy High School’s head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Joe Willis announced he is retiring at the end of this contract year.

“After thirty years in public education and fourteen as a head football coach, I am making plans to retire at the end of the year, Coach Willis said. “I want to thank Tyler Legacy High School and the many wonderful players, teachers, and administrators I have been able to serve during that time. I am proud of the progress our staff and players have made over the past three seasons, including winning the first playoff game in the last eleven years and winning a bi-district championship the previous two seasons. I am especially proud of our program being recognized as a state finalist in a National High School Academic excellence award and seeing seven of our players achieve full scholarships to play football at the highest level. My family has enjoyed our time in Tyler and made many friendships we will cherish. This decision, while a difficult one, will allow me to continue my education and pursue life goals in my second career.”

Coach Willis has a career record as a head coach at four schools over 14 years with 113 wins and 62 losses, including a 25-10 playoff record in 12 of 14 seasons, 6 district championships, two state championship appearances, and one state championship. In 14 seasons, his teams won at least ten games in 5 of those seasons. He was named coach of the year six times, including Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Coach of the year in 2012.

“Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Willis for his hard work, dedication, and commitment to Tyler Legacy High School and the student-athletes for the last three years,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “He has played an essential role in building the Tyler Legacy High Football program, and we wish him all the best in his new chapter ahead.”

Due to these recent developments, Tyler Legacy High School is seeking a new head football coach.

The search for a new head football coach for Tyler Legacy High School will begin soon to allow for a smooth transition. The position will be posted on the Tyler ISD Human Resources website and relevant job boards as appropriate. The administration will determine a timeline for the recommendation of a new head coach.

