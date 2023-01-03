Tuesday’s Weather: Lingering thunderstorms possible this morning, dry this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end this morning, likely clearing out of our southern and eastern most counties by the mid-morning hours. As of 4AM, a Tornado Watch remains in effect for Panola and Shelby counties, but I would not be surprised to see that dropped earlier. Early this morning, the cold front began to push into the area, bringing an end to the severe weather threat for many of us, and the front will continue to move south through the morning. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. This afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy, temperatures in the 50s. Overnight and into Wednesday morning, turning mostly clear, temperatures dropping into the 30s. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny day, with temperatures not too warm, but running slightly above normal for early January. This coming weekend, the chance for showers will return to the forecast. Right now, severe weather is not expected. Chances remain low this morning, though even if your area does not see any rain, it still looks like a mostly cloudy weekend. We will keep you updated. Have a great Tuesday.

