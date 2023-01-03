Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tuesday’s Weather: Lingering thunderstorms possible this morning, dry this afternoon

Showers/thunderstorms end this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end this morning, likely clearing out of our southern and eastern most counties by the mid-morning hours. As of 4AM, a Tornado Watch remains in effect for Panola and Shelby counties, but I would not be surprised to see that dropped earlier. Early this morning, the cold front began to push into the area, bringing an end to the severe weather threat for many of us, and the front will continue to move south through the morning. Temperatures around sunrise will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. This afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy, temperatures in the 50s. Overnight and into Wednesday morning, turning mostly clear, temperatures dropping into the 30s. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny day, with temperatures not too warm, but running slightly above normal for early January. This coming weekend, the chance for showers will return to the forecast. Right now, severe weather is not expected. Chances remain low this morning, though even if your area does not see any rain, it still looks like a mostly cloudy weekend. We will keep you updated. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field
SPC Day 1Outlook
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
First Alert Weather
Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Latest News

Crockett Police searching for suspect in auto pedestrian crash
Large Hen Egg
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Emu Escape
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
Medicine Shortage
East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage