Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with a man dead.

According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, on Monday officers were called to the area of Holiday Drive around 5:51 p.m. following complaints of an individual in possession of a handgun who was threatening to do harm to himself and others. The report states that officers located the individual a short time later in the Royal Inn parking lot in the 1200 block of South Broadway Street.

Officers said a foot pursuit ensued after the individual was confronted. The report states that when the individual pointed the gun at officers, one of them shot and hit the man. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, later died from the wound after officers administered first aid.

