Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs

Texas Police Lights
Texas Police Lights
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with a man dead.

According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, on Monday officers were called to the area of Holiday Drive around 5:51 p.m. following complaints of an individual in possession of a handgun who was threatening to do harm to himself and others. The report states that officers located the individual a short time later in the Royal Inn parking lot in the 1200 block of South Broadway Street.

Officers said a foot pursuit ensued after the individual was confronted. The report states that when the individual pointed the gun at officers, one of them shot and hit the man. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, later died from the wound after officers administered first aid.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field
SPC Day 1Outlook
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today
Eric Thomas
Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Fire Investigation
Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff
TxDOT Public Information Officer Jeff Williford
WebXtra: TxDOT to make multiple improvements to High Street bridge in 2023
TxDOT Public Information Officer Jeff Williford
WebXtra: TxDOT to make multiple improvements to High Street bridge in 2023
A gas crew is working to repair a ruptured gas line.
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line