The Stew Review: The Top 10 Movies of 2022

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I wouldn’t have guessed it at the start, but 2022 turned out to be a stellar year for cinema. So much so that it was wrenching to try and keep this at a top 10. Regardless, some of the best blockbusters of all time were unleashed and some of the most affecting dramas and smaller films I’ve seen in years graced the screens. There was something for everyone, the epitome of what a great movie year should be. So with that, here’s a look at my top 10 favorites of the year.

10. Turning Red - Few things were more frustrating this year (in terms of movies, at least) than not being able to see one of Pixar’s best movies on a huge movie screen. This follows heartily in the footsteps of 2021′s Luca (another Pixar that was robbed of the glory of theatrical presentation) as the studio’s wonderful, boisterously colorful new house style is put front and center in service of a hilarious and touching tale about generational expectations amid the sound, fury and unbridled emotion that comes with trying to figure out who you’re going to be in your teens.

9. The Menu - A delicious, darkly hilarious social satire that is likely what we’d get if David Fincher ever made a movie on the same thematic wavelength as Ratatouille. This was one of the biggest surprises of the year for me and I can’t wait to taste it again. Full review here.

8. The Banshees of Inisherin - As quietly devastating a movie as I’ve seen in a long time, Martin McDonagh delivers a thoughtful and heartbreaking examination on aging and friendship. A movie about two feuding former friends, The Banshees of Inisherin provided an odd comfort to know that others struggle in the same way as me with relationships, with identity, with unmet desire and the inherent sadness that can often sweep its way through a life. Melancholic and elegiac, but also surprisingly funny and often touching. Colin Farrell’s eyebrows alone deserve an Oscar nomination.

7. Prey - It took 30 years, but we finally got a Predator sequel that feels wholly capable of standing toe-to-toe with the original film. Full review here.

6. Three Thousand Years of Longing - One of the greatest strengths of George Miller as a director is his ability to effortlessly hop between genres and tones. Sure, he directed one of the all-time greatest action movie spectacles with 2015′s Mad Max: Fury Road, but he also gave us Babe: Pig in the City, Happy Feet and now Three Thousand Years of Longing, one of the most visually stunning, achingly beautiful movies I’ve seen in years. It’s a fantastical but sincere examination on the nature of desire, contentment, love and life itself.

5. Top Gun: Maverick - A Top Gun sequel has no business being this good. And yet it turns out that Top Gun: Maverick is actually one of the best summer blockbusters ever conjured. This is everything I want out of a summer movie and joins the ranks of movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Creed as proof of how to do legacy sequels perfectly. This is everything I want out of big budget filmmaking. Full review here.

4. Athena - This one came out of nowhere and I was only made aware of it thanks to Bilge Ebiri, one of my favorite film critics working today. Romain Gavras’ Athena is an absolutely stunning film about the seduction, cost, necessity and roots of violence and social upheaval. I’ve never seen anything quite like it. It feels immediate and of the moment in a way few movies do. It is nuanced and yet unfurls itself with some breathtakingly operatic sequences that are at once thrilling and harrowing in equal measure. It’s a crime that this movie is relegated to Netflix and can’t be seen in a theater.

3. Everything Everywhere All At Once - Quite possibly the year’s most audacious movie. At the very least it has two of my favorite performances thanks to the remarkable work by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (in his first major role in decades). The multiverse madness makes for an overwhelming spectacle, but the emotional heart at its core is only enhanced by the wacky chaos thanks to the dynamic direction by Daniels Scheinert and Kwan.

2. The Fabelmans - The Fabelmans is Steven Spielberg at his most sentimental in a way that we haven’t seen in decades. A movie that’s part biopic, part confessional, part heart-on-its-sleeve love letter to making, watching and sharing cinema. I feel truly lucky to be able to watch a master’s work as it comes out in theaters. What a gift. Full review here.

1. RRR - This is the fictional tale of two real-life Indian revolutionaries who meet and immediately become brothers for life and I will never stop kicking myself for not making time to go see RRR when it played in a Tyler movie theater for a few weeks early in the year. While I am admittedly woefully not well-versed in Indian cinema, I can confidently say that I’ve never seen anything like this megaton bomb of a movie. Is it an action-packed historical epic? A romantic comedy? Occasionally a musical? A touching bromance? One of the most bombastic, energetic, exhilarating original blockbusters I’ve ever seen? Yes. I lost count of how many times I yelled at my TV because something delightfully outrageous happened. All I can hope is that Western filmmakers take pages of notes from RRR. If you’ve got Netflix, you won’t want to miss this.

Runners up: The Batman, Glass Onion, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elvis, The Black Phone, The Woman King, Ambulance, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Moonfall.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.