Power restored at Rusk Intermediate Campus; Primary campus still without power

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Downed power lines caused by severe weather over the weekend left Rusk Primary and Intermediate campuses without power early this morning.

Officials from Rusk ISD have confirmed that the Intermediate Campus have regained power and are expected to continue with the regularly scheduled school day. The Primary campus is still without power and officials cannot confirm when they’re expected to have this incident resolved.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

