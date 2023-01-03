Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the name of a man whose body was found in a field on E. Marshall Ave Monday.

According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, the body is that of Paul Stebbins II, 34, of Longview. Thornton said no foul play is suspected.

A passerby spotted what they believed to be a body in a field Monday in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue near the former Cace’s seafood restaurant. They called police at around 2 p.m. to report it.

