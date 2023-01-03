Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pennsylvania officer killed, 2nd wounded; suspect shot dead

One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania. (KDKA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania police chief and wounding another officer in confrontations during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh was killed by police after a chase later Monday, authorities said.

The officers were shot blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The suspect carjacked a vehicle, and when Pittsburgh detectives later spotted it, he fled, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said.

The suspect crashed the vehicle after a car chase, ran into a wooded area and then toward a housing development, and fired at the pursuing detectives, who returned fire and killed him Monday evening, Kearns said.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the governor-elect, identified the slain officer in a tweet as Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, saying he “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.”

Police say the second officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to survive.

Authorities had identified the suspect as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of the nearby city of Duquesne. Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.

Allegheny County Police will investigate the shooting of the suspect, Kearns said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the shootings occurred Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

