Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post.

Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.

If the council does vote to change the name, that could have ramifications on business owners on Fort Hood Street like Victoria Traore. She is looking at opening the Oreofe African Restaurant & Lounge later this month.

“When we decided to open this lounge, it’s because we don’t have an African lounge here in Killeen,” Traore said, further adding her new space will expand her Bella African Market next door.

“The menus are in place, our flyers are in place, the business cards are in place,” she said.

Everything ordered had the Fort Hood Street address. So, preparations may need to be replaced if the Killeen City Council votes to rename Fort Hood Street.

“”If that’s the case I hope that there are some stipends in place that would be able to support us,” Traore said.

At nearby Lily’s Seoul Cafe, owner Risikatu Ogundele is ready to update her address on Uber Eats and Doordash, on files with the state and order new menus.

“We would have to change everything with our address on to match up with the new name,” she said.

Both business owners agree that those things can add up pretty quickly.

“It is going to be a big cost,” Ogundele said.

Traore is hoping the council will keep businesses like hers in mind.

“I’m willing to adapt, however, it’s not going to come without its challenges,” she said.

The Killeen City Council is expected to discuss the matter further at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. Fort Hood and all of its associated buildings will change to Fort Cavazos by next year.

