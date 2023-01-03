Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Inmate arrested after allegedly escaping transport van in Tyler

Inmate captured
Inmate captured((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate is in custody after allegedly escaping from a transport van in Tyler.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Smith County Jail staff was transporting an inmate, identified as Timothy Chappelle, from the low-risk facility (north jail) to the main facility downtown.

The transport van was stopped at a red light on Gentry when the inmate kicked out the window, jumped out, and ran.

Van
Van((Source: KLTV))

Smith said Chapelle broke into two houses on Wisteria Drive. At least one house was occupied.

Smith said Chapelle was originally only facing felony criminal mischief charges. He will now also be charged with escape and two charges of burglary of habitation.

Poor upfitting on the van is being blamed for the escape, Smith said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field
SPC Day 1Outlook
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today
Eric Thomas
Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of a vehicle crash.
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of a vehicle crash.
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash