Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down.

Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news and all we knew was that we saw this trailer picture and finding out that there are two bodies, and none of us knew. It was very sad.”

The bodies were Bud and his 38-year-old daughter Belinda Smith. Sarah says once the shock of losing the one who raised her subsided, she remembered that fire was her stepmother’s biggest fear.

“Her worst fear was fire, she was so fire safety cautious, so fire safety cautious which is just tragic,” said Canales.

Bud had recently moved into the trailer with Belinda after having health issues. Canales says Belinda was overjoyed to have her father, who had been in and out of her life, back.

“She was so excited for him to come home and I know that she loved him, she loved him a lot, and she loved having him here,” said Canales.

Now, nearly two weeks after the devastating loss, instead of grieving in peace the family tells us they are battling thieves who are rummaging through the remains of what was once a home.

“It is so heartbreaking to know that you just lost somebody, you don’t want their stuff touched or gone through. If there is anything salvageable, you want that as a keepsake,” said Canales.

As the family waits for answers on what caused the fire, and for the bodies to return from the medical examiners, the family says they are focused on celebrating the lives of Bud and Belinda.

“I know that she doesn’t want us to be sad, I know she doesn’t want a sad funeral. She always said she wanted everyone to celebrate her. If anything ever happened she wanted a celebration,” Canales said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help cover burial costs.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field
SPC Day 1Outlook
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today
Eric Thomas
Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Shooting scene
Tyler police investigating shooting off Rhones Quarter Road
Movie theater.
The Stew Review: The Top 10 Movies of 2022
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance
Matthew Hoy Edgar is escorted from the Sabine County courthouse following his final sentencing...
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance