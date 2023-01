LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City crews have closed Butler and Melton Streets in Lufkin as a downed tree has ruptured a gas line.

The tree was reported down around 8:45 a.m. It also damaged phone lines in the area.

The home where the tree fells has been evacuated.

Lufkin Police and Fire are on the scene to monitor and help with traffic control.

