Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Crockett Police searching for suspect in auto pedestrian crash

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - On the early evening of January 2, Crockett Police Department were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Dodson Drive in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Responding officers determined that the victim was walking down Spring Street towards North Fourth when a truck struck the victim and then fled the scene. Witnesses told officers that the truck was a gray or silver 2015-2017 Chevrolet truck.

The victim was transported to Crockett Medical Center and has now been transferred to an out of town hospital for further care.

The truck has since been spotted at the intersection of Spring Street and North Fourth Street. If you or anyone you know has information to share about the suspect in the Chevrolet truck please contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field
SPC Day 1Outlook
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
First Alert Weather
Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Latest News

Large Hen Egg
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Emu Escape
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
Medicine Shortage
East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage
Stolen Christmas Lights
Children’s Park of Tyler Christmas display equipment stolen twice, causing them to take down early