Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for information on suspects in execution style killing of Houston mechanic

Luis Casillas was shot and killed in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston shortly before...
Luis Casillas was shot and killed in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Homicide Division are asking the public for help identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for the execution style killing of a Houston mechanic.

Luis Casillas was shot and killed in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

During the incident, the victim drove to a local business and was approached by several suspect in a parking lot.

An altercation ensued, and one of the suspects retrieved a firearm and fatally shot Casillas.

Family members told KHOU TV in Houston that Casillas was executed in the parking lot of his shop over a $500 auto repair bill. Casillas was reportedly planning to use the money to purchase Christmas gifts for his children.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the murderer in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

