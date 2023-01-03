Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam

The victim believed he was communicating with a friend when he was scammed, police said.
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone...
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone app that was one digit off from a number belonging to one of the victim’s friends.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is charged with scamming an elderly person through text messages.

Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the 82-year-old victim from a number he created on a cell phone app that was one digit off from a number belonging to one of the victim’s friends.

Police say Civill would the spam number to text the victim and asked on several occasions to borrow a total of $1400. The victim agreed because he thought he was communicating with his friend.

It wasn’t until the victim later spoke on the phone with his real friend that he learned he had been tricked and had fallen victim to a scam.

It took several months for police to compile the evidence against Civill, but it’s unclear how exactly he learned of the real number belonging to the victim’s friend.

Civill was arrested and charged with Theft of Property from an Elderly Individual.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
Inmate captured
Sheriff says inmate who escaped Smith County transport van Tuesday faces added charges
Shooting scene
Suspect in Tyler bank shooting returns to scene, is taken into custody without incident
Eric Thomas
Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies
Misty Reeves
Van Zandt County constable uses social media to solve motor home theft

Latest News

Uneven weather threatens East Texas farming patternss
Uneven weather threatens East Texas farming patterns
Lemon Yellow Latin Bites
Lemon Yellow Latin Bites
“The fourth court will get to those people who are in jail waiting for a trial faster, that...
New district court to help move wheels of justice faster in Smith County
Firefighters For 50 Years
Firefighters For 50 Years
Van Zandt County begins issuing grant funds for radio project
Van Zandt County begins issuing grant funds for radio project