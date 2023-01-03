Children’s Park of Tyler Christmas display equipment stolen twice, causing them to take down early

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a place in the Tyler community to honor and celebrate children. Some call it a sanctuary. But just this month, a few days before and a few days after Christmas, the light display that the Children’s Park of Tyler puts on was tampered with.

The Children’s Park of Tyler puts a display of Christmas lights that turn on November 1 and usually stay on until the start of February. Eloise Ghrist is the Executive Director of Children’s Park of Tyler and she said two days before Christmas she was notified that one of their ten timers was broken and specialty extension cords were taken.

“We replaced all of that and then a few days after Christmas, all of the timers but one, and I think all of the electrical extension cords were also taken,” she said.

So now the park has a few lights on but not nearly what they had originally put up. The majority of trees look bare. The company who put the lights up has contacted the police and are working with them.

“They approximated it was about a little less than a thousand dollars worth of stuff stolen,” she said.

Ghrist says it’s heartbreaking.

“People love this place, it provides so much peace and comfort and solace, and we want to keep it a safe place,” Ghrist said. “We don’t want people to become fearful of coming here because it is such a sacred, sacred sanctuary.”

This has now caused them to rethink security at the park.

“I don’t know if it’ll be security cameras, it depends on if we can find the right system and how much that is, how much we have, can we afford it in our budget?” she said. “Our board is going to meet this month and we’re going to talk more about what does that look like for us.”

Ghirst said they will be taking down the lights this weekend. If anyone knows anything they can contact Tyler Police.

To make a donation toward the equipment and light display, visit https://www.childrensparktyler.org/donate/

