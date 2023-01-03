Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm

Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview.

It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m.

Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Day 1Outlook
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible today
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Longview crews battle workshop fire
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway
Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather
Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Latest News

Large Hen Egg
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Medicine Shortage
Medicine Shortage
Emu Escape
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
Fireworks In City Limits
170 calls reporting fireworks or gunfire in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve