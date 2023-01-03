2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview.

It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m.

Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.