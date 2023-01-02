Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WEBXTRA: 170 calls reporting fireworks in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve

WEBXTRA: 170 calls reporting fireworks in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW , Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott about the city’s fireworks ordinance and fines that can come with breaking it. On New Year’s Eve fireworks and celebratory gunfire could be heard all over Longview. There were over 170 911 calls reporting fireworks and gunfire in the city of Longview on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Longview crews battle workshop fire
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway
Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
Large hail, isolated tornadoes possible Monday for East Texas counties
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
WEBXTRA: Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
WEBXTRA: 170 calls reporting fireworks in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve
WEBXTRA: 170 calls reporting fireworks in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve
He was found in a pasture three miles away the next day.
WEBXTRA: Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks