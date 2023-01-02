Video gaming addiction on the radar for doctors who treat and study addictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts said gaming disorder, sometimes referred to as video game addiction, is happening in many people’s lives, causing serious negative consequences in other areas of a gamer’s life.

Dr. Poorvanishi Alag, an addiction psychiatrist with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said that the instant use gratification, similar to substance drug addiction, is very similar to the dopamine effect happening with video games.

“The gaming world is sometimes referred to and similar to cocaine addiction it’s because you use it right away and feel the effects of it just like that video game when you have that intense gratification right away,” said Alag, who is an assistant professor at the TTUHSC Department of Psychiatry.

Dopamine is the same neurotransmitter involved in other addictive activities, such as alcohol or drug abuse, but the addictive quality of gaming is still unknown.

Having a gaming disorder is a mental health condition, according to The World Health Organization, due to the severity of gaming taking priority over other interests and activities causing “significant impairment” in areas such as personal relationships, school, or work.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.