TRAFFIC ALERT: Signals out at several intersections in Tyler

Troup Hwy and Golden Road
Troup Hwy and Golden Road(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are reporting traffic signal outages at a number of intersections Monday.

Signal outages are being treated as 4-way stops, and in some instances Tyler police officers are directing traffic.

Outages are reported at

  • University Boulevard at ESE Loop 323
  • Old Omen Road at University Boulevard
  • Dinah Lane at Dulse Street
  • Golden Road at Troup Highway
  • Lazy Creek Drive at University Boulevard

Please use caution in these areas. Watch for police officers in the roadway. Slow down.

18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49