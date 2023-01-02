TRAFFIC ALERT: Signals out at several intersections in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are reporting traffic signal outages at a number of intersections Monday.

Signal outages are being treated as 4-way stops, and in some instances Tyler police officers are directing traffic.

Outages are reported at

University Boulevard at ESE Loop 323

Old Omen Road at University Boulevard

Dinah Lane at Dulse Street

Golden Road at Troup Highway

Lazy Creek Drive at University Boulevard

Please use caution in these areas. Watch for police officers in the roadway. Slow down.

