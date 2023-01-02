TRAFFIC ALERT: Signals out at several intersections in Tyler
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are reporting traffic signal outages at a number of intersections Monday.
Signal outages are being treated as 4-way stops, and in some instances Tyler police officers are directing traffic.
Outages are reported at
- University Boulevard at ESE Loop 323
- Old Omen Road at University Boulevard
- Dinah Lane at Dulse Street
- Golden Road at Troup Highway
- Lazy Creek Drive at University Boulevard
Please use caution in these areas. Watch for police officers in the roadway. Slow down.
