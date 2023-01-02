TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle.

The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.

This is still an active scene. Police are in the roadway directing traffic, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

