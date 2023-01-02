Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle.

The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.

This is still an active scene. Police are in the roadway directing traffic, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Large hail, isolated tornadoes possible Monday for East Texas counties
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Texas liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours this weekend
Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The vehicle burned as a result of some mechanical issue, law enforcement believes.
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected