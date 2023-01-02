Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TK Gorman school buildings evacuated due to smell of smoke

The students were released to go home at around 2:30
The students were released to go home at around 2:30(KLTV/Erin Wides)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Bishop T.K. Gorman school buildings were evacuated due to the smell of smoke permeating some areas of the school.

Firefighters responded and are checking the building and the roof to look for any indication of fire. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley says no injuries are reported. No fire has been found, but they are still working to find the source of an electrical burning smell.

Findley also said that the school alarm was not activated by the amount of smoke present, but was activated by a manual pull. All students and staff evacuated to a parking lot at that time.

Principal John Kimec told us that smoke was noticed above two classrooms in the Cameron Building, which is used by middle school classes. He said as a precautionary measure, the school was evacuated.

ONCOR is headed out to shut off power to the buildings, which are still under investigation, Findley said.

Tyler Fire Department is as the scene investigating.

