Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a warm and breezy first day of the new year with highs for many in the middle 70s. Clouds increase overnight and storm chances ramp up later tomorrow, so a First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Monday, January 2nd. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas under an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk due to the threat of significant severe weather, with our extreme western and southern zones still under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms. It will be a cloudy and humid start Monday morning with scattered showers and potentially a lone thundershower possible across the area. Once we enter the afternoon hours, scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop well ahead of an approaching dry line/cold front combo. A few of these thunderstorms could become severe near 12 PM. Better forcing will be available during the mid-late afternoon and evening hours as the dry line gets closer to ETX, as well as stronger lift from an upper-level disturbance overhead, leading to more numerous thunderstorm activity. Any lone storm that can form from a 4PM-12AM window will carry a greater tornado and hail threat, as well as the potential for significant downburst winds. With the current weather ingredients in place, some potentially long tracking, stronger tornadoes could be possible. Once the cold front finally arrives to East Texas overnight, strong winds would shift to become the main severe threat, although the overall strength of these storms will depend on how much energy is left after the first round of storms during the afternoon and evening. This will likely be a “messy” day with scattered storms possible through a broad window of time, so please remain weather alert tomorrow and have more than one way of receiving weather warnings. Make sure you and your family know what to do and where to go when/if you are included in a tornado warning. Once the cold front takes the last of the rain with it early on Tuesday, the rest of the work week will be much quieter with highs in the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Mid 60s return to East Texas next weekend as well as the chance for scattered rain next Sunday.

