Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Through the day, rain chances will be increasing as showers, and eventually thunderstorms, are expected to develop by the late morning hours. There is an Enhanced Risk, or Level 3 out of 5, for severe in East Texas today. There is a noteworthy tornado risk, as well as a noteworthy strong wind risk. Both flooding and hail (up to golf ball size) are also possible today. Storms will continue to be possible through the afternoon, coming to an end tonight, with a lingering chance for showers into Tuesday morning. As for temperatures, we will top of in the 70s today, with today likely the warmest day of the next week.

SPC Day 1 Outlook
SPC Day 1 Outlook(SPC)
Storm Hazards
Storm Hazards(Andrew Tate)

Once the cold front behind today’s storm activity clears the area, highs will return to the 50s and 60s, and lows to the 30s, 40s, and 50s. For at least two days this week we should see near-normal temperatures, which would be lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Once the rain ends early Tuesday, the remainder of the work week looks dry and mostly sunny. Our next chance for rain in the forecast will be this coming Saturday and Sunday, with low chances now, but I would expect to see the odds increasing through the week (especially for Sunday). Please make sure you are staying weather alert today and have downloaded our free KLTVweather or KTREweather app on your smart phone. This is a great resource to track storms in real-time, as well as get Watch and Warning notifications from the National Weather Service. Have a great day and stay safe.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

