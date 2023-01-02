Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Minimum wage increased in 23 states

As of Sunday, the minimum wage increased in 23 states.
As of Sunday, the minimum wage increased in 23 states.(Fight For $15)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of people in the United States are starting the new year with a pay raise.

As of Sunday, hourly minimum wages in 23 states rose as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour to account for cost-of-living changes.

The increases will affect nearly 8.5 million workers.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour hasn’t changed since 2009.

Additionally, nearly 30 cities and counties across the U.S. will increase their minimum wage, according to the EPI, a left-leaning think tank.

The states that saw an increase in the minimum wage include:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington

Additionally, these states will see an increase in the minimum wage later in 2023:

  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Nevada
  • Oregon

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Longview crews battle workshop fire
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway
Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk Monday
Large hail, isolated tornadoes possible Monday for East Texas counties
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Stacker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023 using a variety of news...
23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023
WEBXTRA: 170 calls reporting fireworks in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve
WEBXTRA: 170 calls reporting fireworks in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican